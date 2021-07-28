BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Up 330.0% in July

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 330.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. BCLS Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 75,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

