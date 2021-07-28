Bean Cash (BITB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,277,812,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.