BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $36.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00096519 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.