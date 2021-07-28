Beefy.Finance Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $814.71 or 0.02043670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $58.66 million and $829,032.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00212490 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00028727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.