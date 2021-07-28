BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 7.3% Higher

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.86 and last traded at $288.80. 470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 256,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.48.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,876 shares of company stock worth $29,530,110 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

