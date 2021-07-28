Belden (BDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.48. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

