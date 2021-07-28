Bella Protocol Trading 28.5% Higher This Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $52.34 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

