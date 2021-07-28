Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $2.82. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 42,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

