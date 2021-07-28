Belt Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $48.57 million and $1.24 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.13 or 0.00025424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,793,698 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

