Belt Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.