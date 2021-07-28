Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.68 million.

NYSE:BHE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,860. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.35 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

