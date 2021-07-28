Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73). Approximately 36,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 252,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.75 ($0.75).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Benchmark in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a market cap of £371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.81.

In other Benchmark news, insider Peter George purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

