Betterment LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $463,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,824,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,083,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $71.54. 27,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

