Betterment LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 5.61% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $199,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,613,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 8,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,195. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

