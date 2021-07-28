Betterment LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,192,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $169.52. 3,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,197. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.