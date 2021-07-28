Betterment LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.79. 4,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

