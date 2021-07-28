Betterment LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $104.04. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.