Betterment LLC Has $141.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,667,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $141,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. 264,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

