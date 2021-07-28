Betterment LLC Lowers Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Betterment LLC lessened its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.83% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of SYLD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. 2,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,261. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

