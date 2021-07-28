Betterment LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Betterment LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 55,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $347,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 677,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,247. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

