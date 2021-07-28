Betterment LLC Sells 171,130 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $437,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,162 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. 8,409,234 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81.

