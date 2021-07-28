Betterment LLC Sells 50,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,380 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 1.78% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $165,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $18,699,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,166,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 4,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,965. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

