Betterment LLC Sells 80,436 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.53% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $205,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.83. 3,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,212. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

