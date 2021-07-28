Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $465,100.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00105152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,714.42 or 0.99621682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.00790137 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,140,129 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

