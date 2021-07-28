BGC Partners (BGCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.