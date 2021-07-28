BidiPass (BDP) Market Capitalization Reaches $328,832.07

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $328,832.07 and $26,214.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 192.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

