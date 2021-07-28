BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $679,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,183. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BigCommerce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

