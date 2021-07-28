BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIGC. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. 18,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,904. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,414 shares of company stock valued at $35,447,421 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

