Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 7.6%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.44 and last traded at $89.00. 54,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,729,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.60.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $310,069,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $174,002,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

