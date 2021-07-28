BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,578,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $358.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

