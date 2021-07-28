BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Up 8.9%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

