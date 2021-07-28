BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $299.50

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $299.50 and last traded at $299.06, with a volume of 76292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.