BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $299.50

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $299.50 and last traded at $299.06, with a volume of 76292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of -1.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.