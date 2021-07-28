BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,978 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2,928.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 84,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $622.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

