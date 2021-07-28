Bismuth (BIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $424.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $424.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004783 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,769,340 coins and its circulating supply is 21,674,572 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

