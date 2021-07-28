Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $94.26 or 0.00234816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $42.42 million and $518,386.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

