Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Reaches $455,357.40

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $455,357.40 and approximately $44.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.18 or 1.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00975123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00348410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004144 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,103,732 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

