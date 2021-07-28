Bitcoin Atom Reaches One Day Volume of $431.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $431.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

