Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.47 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 28th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.47 billion and $2.23 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $503.75 or 0.01272058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00337898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,801,475 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

