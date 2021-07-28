Bitcoin Classic Price Down 39.7% This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $52,693.99 and $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

