Bitcoin Confidential Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.03 million and $35,847.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00236358 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000909 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

