BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $1,623.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,783,293 coins and its circulating supply is 4,571,839 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.