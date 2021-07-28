Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Hits $3,477.91 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,477.91 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,571.24 or 0.99898239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00065364 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

