BitGreen Price Up 94% Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 94% higher against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $31,305.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031132 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00212506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00030225 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

