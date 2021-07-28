Bithao 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.70 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Bithao has a market cap of $12.91 million and $2.70 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars.

