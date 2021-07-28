Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $69,705.39 and approximately $44.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00235313 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,212,623 coins and its circulating supply is 10,212,619 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

