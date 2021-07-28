Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million.

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$4.08 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$235.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

