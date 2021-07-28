Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.