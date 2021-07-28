BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.77. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 2,186,958 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$10.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.52.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

