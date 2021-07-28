BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Down 64.3% in July

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 215,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGIO stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

