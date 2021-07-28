BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.07. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 101,589 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,166,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

